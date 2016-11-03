Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies Participating In 'No Shave November' For Cancer Awareness

Credit No Shave November Facebook page

The Walton County Sheriff’s office is participating in “No Shave November.” It’s a way for men to stop shaving for a month to raise awareness about cancer and cancer hair loss.

While he won’t be participating this year, Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson says he’s already started seeing stubble on the faces of some of his deputies.

“Against my better judgment and wishes, we are going to do ‘No Shave November’ for our deputies that want to grow a beard, and it hurts my soul to see them do it,” he said, in a recent video. “However, it’s for such a good cause, such a good reason: the American Cancer Society. You have to put your ego aside, and ask ‘how can you help people? How can you make things a little better?’ And, it’s kind of a fun way to draw attention to what is an extremely worthy cause.”

Last year, Adkinson participated in ‘No Shave November.’ This year, he says he plans to just donate money for the cause. As part of the month, the donated money—normally spent on shaving—will go toward cancer prevention efforts. For more information, visit no-shave.org.

