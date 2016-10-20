Tobacco Free Florida, Workforce Board Partner To Help Unemployed Floridians Who Smoke

Credit Florida Department of Health's youtube channel

Tobacco Free Florida is partnering with a state workforce board to help unemployed Floridians who smoke have a better chance at employment.

Back in August, the Florida Department of Health’s Tobacco Free Florida launched its “Quit Your Way” campaign. The goal is to expand the tools smokers can use to quit smoking. Now, Tobacco Free Florida is working with CareerSource Florida to help tobacco users looking for work not only quit, but become more employable as well—as explained in this video.

“Finding a job can be challenging, but you may be facing one barrier that you didn’t know was there: your smoking status. In Florida, a growing number of employers will not hire tobacco users. This makes quitting not only great for your health, but essential for getting a job. Quitting may be hard, but getting help is easy. Speak to a CareerSource Florida team member today, and learn how CareerSource Florida and Tobacco Free Florida provide free quitting assistance. Quit Your Way. No judgment. Just help.”

According to Tobacco Free Florida, employees who smoke can cost businesses thousands of dollars—due in part to increased health care costs—compared to non-smoking employees.

