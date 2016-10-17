© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Pricecheck_button1.jpg
PriceCheck
Health care costs  are at the heart of a Health News Florida reporting project called PriceCheck. It lets you search and contribute to a database of common medical procedures. We want to hear from you, but submitting information on our database. You also can email our reporters at pricecheck@wusf.org (Tampa Bay) or pricecheck@wlrnnews.org (South Florida).You can also call 877-496-6999 if you wish to provide information or share comments that you do not want made public on this forum.

Working Group Looks For Ambulance Cost Ceiling

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published October 17, 2016 at 4:49 PM EDT
Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate Sha Ron James is ordering the Emergency Medical Transportation Working Group to spend the next year studying ground and air ambulance services and insurance coverage. Some insured accident victims are being socked with five-figure bills.
Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate Sha Ron James is ordering the Emergency Medical Transportation Working Group to spend the next year studying ground and air ambulance services and insurance coverage. Some insured accident victims are being socked with five-figure bills.

Accident victims with private insurance are getting surprised by sky-high ambulance bills and Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate Sha 'Ron James wants to do something about it.

Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate Sha Ron James is ordering the Emergency Medical Transportation Working Group to spend the next year studying ground and air ambulance services and insurance coverage. Some insured accident victims are being socked with five-figure bills.
Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate Sha Ron James is ordering the Emergency Medical Transportation Working Group to spend the next year studying ground and air ambulance services and insurance coverage. Some insured accident victims are being socked with five-figure bills.

The problem boils down to something called “balance billing.” That’s when medical providers bill a patient directly for services the insurance company won’t cover.

To one Florida accident victim, it meant getting socked with a 39 thousand-dollar bill when the insurance company picked up only a small portion of the 47 thousand-dollar air ambulance flight.

James says there has to be a better way.

“That is a lot of money for consumers to not expect to have to pay in order to receive these life-saving services.”

So James is asking the Florida Emergency Medical Transportation Working Group to come up with recommendations. The group includes state regulators, insurance companies and local governments, which provide the bulk of ambulance service in Florida.

Florida Fire Chiefs Association president Dan Azzariti says departments charge less than the 1,000 dollars it costs to roll an ambulance, and collect less than half of what they charge.

“Fire departments are doing this for 25 cents on a dollar. We have nothing else we can give, there’s nothing else they can do, and if insurance companies don’t want to pay more, that’s where the problem lies.”

The group will have a year to come up with recommendations.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridaambulance billsInsurancebalance billingambulance costPricecheck
Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
See stories by Jim Ash
Related Content