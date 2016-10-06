Local Business Chosen As A Top Employer Of People With Disabilities

Credit The Humane Society of Bay County's facebook page

It’s Disability Employment Awareness Month, and a Bay County business is one of ten recognized across the state for hiring people with disabilities.

At the 11 th annual Disability Employment Exceptional Employers Award ceremony, Robert Doyle announced the Humane Society of Bay County Thrift and Gift Store as one of the winners. He’s the Director of the Florida Department of Education’s Division of Blind Services—one of the event’s hosts.

“This small business has four people with disabilities in its five-person workforce,” said Doyle. “I think that’s 80 percent.”

Doyle says the employees were hired by business manager Brenda Leader.

“For some, the job is modeled to fit the employee,” added Doyle. “However, they’re expected to do their best at what they do and they do it. The store allowed one employee to change how people were checked out because she wasn’t able to figure out the existing system. That type of flexibility ensures that employees will be able to meet their job expectations. The employees love working at the thrift store with their manager Brenda.”

“I’m honored to be nominated for this award and I gladly accept it for the Humane Society and all of the puppies and the kitties,” stated Leader, after she accepted the award.

This year’s winners also include Bealls and Walgreens.

