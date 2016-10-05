Tallahassee Goes Pink

Credit tallahassee.com Pink Cascades Park Waterfall

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Tallahassee is going pink.

Starting Wednesday, important sites like City Hall, Capital City Amphitheater, Cascades Park waterfall, and Lake Anita on FAMU Way will be pink-washed to raise awareness about breast cancer. City vehicles will also be going pink, from StarMetro buses to police patrol cars. The City is encouraging residents to participate in fundraisers around town that will support the fight against breast cancer. Information about the bake sale, magic show, and other events can be found on the city’s website.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.