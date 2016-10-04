© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Obama Postpones Speech At USF Due To Hurricane Matthew

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published October 4, 2016 at 1:48 PM EDT
obamaatCDC.jpg
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

President Barack Obama has postponed his appearance at the University of South Florida in Tampa on Wednesday because of Hurricane Matthew.

Obama had planned to speak about health care at USF before heading to Miami for a political rally for Hillary Clinton.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said  the president will not travel to either event on Wednesday.

"Due to the expected, or at least, the potential impact of Hurricane Matthew here in the United States, President Obama has decided to postpone his travel to Florida that was schedule for tomorrow," Earnest said. "We are hoping to reschedule those events relatively soon, but that will be determined by the impact of the storm and by other components of the President's schedule, so I will keep you posted on all of that."

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for Florida ahead of Matthew. 

Tags

Affordable Care ActBarack ObamaAffordable Care ActObamacareUniversity of South FloridaHurricane Matthew
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content