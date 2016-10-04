Obama Postpones Speech At USF Due To Hurricane Matthew

President Barack Obama has postponed his appearance at the University of South Florida in Tampa on Wednesday because of Hurricane Matthew.

Obama had planned to speak about health care at USF before heading to Miami for a political rally for Hillary Clinton.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said the president will not travel to either event on Wednesday.

"Due to the expected, or at least, the potential impact of Hurricane Matthew here in the United States, President Obama has decided to postpone his travel to Florida that was schedule for tomorrow," Earnest said. "We are hoping to reschedule those events relatively soon, but that will be determined by the impact of the storm and by other components of the President's schedule, so I will keep you posted on all of that."

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for Florida ahead of Matthew.