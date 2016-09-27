US Senate Again Blocks Bill That Includes Zika Funding

Credit MGN Online

The U.S. Senate has again blocked a bill that would have provided funds to help combat the Zika virus.

On Tuesday, the bill that temporarily would have funded the federal government and also included Zika funding did not have enough votes to pass.

Republicans and Democrats have been negotiating for awhile now on certain provisions of the bill. That includes the GOP reversing a decision to defund Planned Parenthood.

The funding measure also included help for Louisiana flooding victims.

But, Democrats also wanted funds to help address the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. Because it wasn’t included in the funding bill, they blocked the measure from moving forward.

Still, there were some Democrats who joined Republicans in voting for the bill. That included Florida Senator Bill Nelson, who says while Flint is important, the Zika virus was a priority for him.

Florida leads the nation in Zika cases.

