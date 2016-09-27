Planned Parenthood Offers Services To Transgender Patients

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida is expanding its services for transgender people.

It will now offer hormone replacement therapy for those who want to transition genders. This will start in early October.

Dr. Sujatha Prabhakaran, the affiliate’s vice president of medical affairs, said it can be hard for someone to get the healthcare they need to transition.

“There are limited numbers of providers depending on the area,” she said, “who will provide the care and sometimes they only have a few appointments because they’re trying to work transgender patients into the rest of their practice so we know there’s a need out there.”

Prabhakaran said those services will be available at any of its 11 locations, stretching from Orlando to Naples.

Planned Parenthood organizations across the country have already been offering these services.

Prabhakaran said this is happening in Florida now because it recently hired a physician who has experience with transgender care.

She said staff underwent training last week.

A separate Planned Parenthood organization oversees the south, north and east parts of the state. Prabhakaran said she expects it will provide the same services there soon.

