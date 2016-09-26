© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Rep. Graham Applauds New Pollution Notification Rule

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published September 26, 2016 at 4:59 PM EDT
Graham_Headshot.jpg
Credit Gwen Graham / gwengraham.com

Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham is chiding Florida environmental officials over their handling of the Mosaic sinkhole in Polk County.  Nick Evans reports she’s applauding Governor Rick Scott’s changes to public notification requirements.

Mosaic reported the sinkhole to the Department of Environmental Protection within a day, but it took weeks for the potential risks to become public knowledge.  Rep. Graham says that’s unacceptable. 

“I was glad to see that the governor has taken the right steps today in putting in place the regulation that will require prompt notification,” Graham says.  “It should not take a congressional member calling them out to get them to do what is right.”

State law requires officials notify the public when pollution moves off-site.  But the governor is ordering a change to DEP’s notification rules and he’ll push for changes to the law next year.  Graham filed a public records request with DEP last week after the agency failed to answer her questions about when nearby residents were notified of the sinkhole.

Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
