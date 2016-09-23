LGBT Lobbying Group Entering Gun Debate

Credit Nick Evans

The Pulse Nightclub shooting has galvanized the lesbian gay bisexual and transgender community. Now a major LGBT advocacy group is putting it’s weight behind gun policy.

Equality Florida will lobby for universal background checks and new restrictions on assault weapons and high capacity magazines. The group’s public policy director Hannah Willard says the Pulse Nightclub shooting pushed them into the fray.

“Central to our mission is ensuring that every single person, no matter who they are or who they love, is safe and protected in the communities that they call home,” Willard says.

Willard says the group will also continue pushing for LGBT civil rights protections.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.