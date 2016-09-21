© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Martin County Dropping Water Standards Challenge

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published September 21, 2016 at 3:43 PM EDT
After weathering one of the worst toxic algae blooms in state history, Martin County was quick to join a legal challenge of Florida's controversial new water quality standards.
After weathering one of the worst toxic algae blooms in state history, Martin County was quick to join a legal challenge of Florida's controversial new water quality standards.
After weathering one of the worst toxic algae blooms in state history, Martin County was quick to join a legal challenge of Florida's controversial new water quality standards.
After weathering one of the worst toxic algae blooms in state history, Martin County was quick to join a legal challenge of Florida's controversial new water quality standards.

Martin County is putting its legal challenge of the state’s highly controversial new water quality standards on hold – at least for now.

County attorney Elizabeth Lenihan convinced commissioners to wait for an independent study before deciding whether to appeal a hearing officer’s adverse ruling.

“Doing it that way is not going to jeopardize our ability to challenge an existing rule or challenge it at the federal level.”

Martin County was ground zero for a massive toxic algae bloom earlier this summer, making water quality a sensitive issue on the Treasure Coast. The City of Miami also challenged the standards and is appealing the dismissal.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridawater standardswater toxins
Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
See stories by Jim Ash
Related Content