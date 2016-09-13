© 2020 Health News Florida
Big Bend Cares Breaks Ground On New Healthcare Facility

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published September 13, 2016 at 5:50 PM EDT

Big Bend Cares is expanding—in both size and healthcare offerings.  The organization broke ground Tuesday on a 27,000 square foot facility.

Big Bend Cares is transforming into CarePoint. It’s plan is to become a primary care provider that serves primarily uninsured residents. It will offer mental health and dental services as well. Big Bend Cares Executive Director Rob Renzi says CarePoint will also serve insured residents who may be searching for a one-stop stop.

“So, for example, Dr. Ford would come here and practice. It would be no different from a patient seeing Dr. ford in his office—the difference would be, if you went to see Dr. Ford in his office, there are no labs or pharmacy. Here, you can get all that and then go home.”

The facility is now under construction. It’s located at the corner of Adams and Magnolia drive-- directly across from Big Bend Cares’s firehouse office. The new building  is expected to be complete by next September, and city and county commissioners are hoping it will be a step toward revitalizing the area.

Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a  Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative.  When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
