Gov. Scott Readies For Two-Day DC Trip To Talk Zika Funding

Congress is facing a September 30 th deadline to make sure a budget deal is reached to fund the federal government. Lawmakers just came back from a seven-week break, and both the U.S. House and Senate have yet to reach an agreement on a bill to fund anti-Zika efforts—widely seen as a non-partisan issue. Governor Rick Scott is going Tuesday for a two-day trip to Washington D.C. to talk to members of Congress of the importance of that funding for Florida.

“You know it’s disappointing they went on recess,” said Scott. “So, I’ll be going be going up there to see…I talked to a lot of mayors the last few days across the state to find out what their needs are. But, it’s pretty disappointing. This is a national and international issue. We’ve got to focus on how we take care of all our developing babies, how to take care of every pregnant women in our state and part of that is making sure the federal government does their job.”

Florida currently has more than 755 cases of the Zika virus—a mosquito borne disease that can cause severe birth defects.

