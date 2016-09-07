Gov. Scott 'Disappointed' Zika Funding Bill Fails To Pass Again

Credit MGN Online

Governor Rick Scott says he’s disappointed by the failure of Congress to pass a Zika funding bill, and he’s not alone.

Governor Scott was supposed to be in Washington D.C. this week to talk to members of Congress about Zika funding. But, due to Hurricane Hermine, he cancelled his trip. So, when a Zika funding measure didn’t get enough votes Tuesday, Scott—in a statement—said he’s “disappointed” and “hopes Congress and the President will quickly agree on funding to combat Zika.” Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) says while he too is hopeful, he feels Congressional leaders are making this political by forcing votes on a Republican-backed House measure that’s failed twice before.

“Let's stop this monkey business,” Nelson said, on the Senate floor. “Let's stop these political games. Let's stop these political riders. Let's do what the Senate did three months ago when it passed–bipartisan by 69 votes–$1.1 billion in emergency funding, and send it down to the House and tell the House to stop playing these games.”

Florida has more than 730 Zika cases, which includes cases involving pregnant women and locally-contracted cases. Most are considered travel-related.

