Officials Announce Another Local Transmission In Palm Beach County

Credit Office of Gov. Rick Scott

Florida officials announced a new locally transmitted Zika case Wednesday—this time in Palm Beach County. It’s the second case stemming from local mosquitos in the county, but officials say the two cases aren’t connected. During an interview on Fox News, Governor Rick Scott attempted to put the state’s Zika cases in context.

“So what we do when we have a case like that, we do an investigation to see if there’s any local transmission. So to date, we have a total of 43 cases that are not travel related in the entire state that we have over 20.6 million people and over 60 million tourists already this year,” Scott said.

The total number of confirmed Zika cases in Florida is now 636. Zika can be transmitted sexually or via mosquito. It is linked with a severe birth defect.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .