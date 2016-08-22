Veterans' Nursing Homes Looking For Nurses

As Florida’s health care industry is growing, so too is the need for registered nurses and other medical personnel. The competition for qualified health care professionals is high which has one state agency banking on a nurse’s patriotism to attract new hires.

“Florida Veterans – they served us - it’s an honor to now serve them.”

That’s the opening line of a 30-second public service video produced by the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

https://youtu.be/PR_wpMFQXeo

The FDVA is looking for 45 to 50 Certified Nursing Assistants, Registered Nurses and other health care professionals to work in its seven state-run veterans’ nursing homes.

The PSA touts the honor of serving vets and its self-described “exceptional state benefits package” as reasons to work for the state network of nursing homes even though nurses can earn higher pay in the private sector.

“What are the advantages of working in a state veterans’ nursing home - one being a sense of community being a sense of family,” said Steven Murray, FDVA communications director, who added there are rewards that don’t show up in a paycheck.

“You’d be amazed at the wonderful stories about these veterans, stories that they often don’t tell their own families. Pearl Harbor survivors, Battle of the Bulge survivors, folks who landed with MacArthur at Inchon,” Murray said.

The state network that runs from Panama City to Pembroke Pines will need even more medical personnel in coming year or two, according to Murray, as the FDVA plans to open two more veterans homes.

