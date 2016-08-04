Report: Nearly Half Of Nursing Programs Underachieving

Credit Tallahassee Community College

Legislative researchers have found nearly half of the state’s nursing programs are underperforming. But Tallahassee area programs are in the clear.

State law punishes nursing programs if their passage rates fall more than percent below the national average for two years running. In 2014, thirty six percent of programs missed the mark. The newest reporting shows 42 percent of schools are underachieving. Legislative researchers say most of those programs are new and unaccredited. But nursing programs at Tallahassee Community College, Florida State University and Florida A&M University are all surpassing the state mandated cut off.

