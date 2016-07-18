© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

UM Study: 'Walking Meetings' Are A Step Toward Better Worker Health

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Christine DiMattei
Published July 18, 2016 at 9:59 PM EDT
A recent UM study says having "walking" business meetings can improve your health.
A recent UM study says having "walking" business meetings can improve your health.

First, ergonomic chairs were a must-have when it came to workplace wellness. Then, standing desks were all the rage.

Could “walking meetings” follow?

A new University of Miami study suggests that swapping out a seated meeting just once a week for what TV screenwriters call “the walk and talk” could be a boon to worker health and well-being.

Over a three-week period, study participants -- white-collar workers -- wore accelerometers to measure their physical activity.

“It gives us a sense of what the person’s daily physical activity looks like,” says lead author Dr. Alberto Caban-Martinez, assistant professor in the UM’s Department of Public Health Sciences.

Armed with some suggested guidelines for holding a meeting while walking, (e.g., creating an agenda in advance, designating a note taker and a time checker, etc.), the participants held a daily walking meeting for about 30 minutes.

The researchers found that walking meetings increased workers’ moderate physical activity levels by 10 minutes, a finding Caban-Martinez calls “huge.”

“If you think about the [American Heart Association’s] recommendation of needing 30 minutes a day, if you did three walking meetings in a day, you’ve met what is recommended to improve cardiovascular health,” he says.

But can walking meetings lead to better work habits and more productive employees?

Caban-Martinez and his team are working on a second, as yet unpublished, study examining the affect that walking meetings have on worker moods and productivity.

“We’re finding that workers that engaged in the walking meeting had slightly better moods throughout the week than workers who didn’t,” he says.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Health News Floridawalking meetings
Christine DiMattei
Years ago, after racking her brains trying to find a fun, engaging, creative night gig to subsidize her acting habit, Chris decided to ride her commercial voiceover experience into the fast-paced world of radio broadcasting. She started out with traffic reporting, moved on to news -- and never looked back. Since then, Chris has worked in newsrooms throughout South Florida, producing stories for radio broadcasts and the web.
See stories by Christine DiMattei