State Approves $15 Million For Springs Projects

The state is funding more than $15 million in springs restoration projects in North Florida.

Credit Federal Highway Administration / http://www.fhwa.dot.gov/byways/photos/75957 Wakulla Springs

The money will jumpstart eight projects across the Panhandle, including three that will benefit Wakulla Springs. The state is allocating $3.6 million for transitioning local neighborhoods from septic tanks to central sewer systems. The updates will reduce nitrogen pollution which can result in harmful algae blooms. Brett Cyphers directs the Northwest Florida Water Management District, which is overseeing the projects.

“It’s kind of an expressway to the spring so to speak. So it’s important that we find better ways of dealing with those nutrients. And a great part of the solution is going to central sewer where you can,” he said.

Funds will also go to restoration projects in Jackson, Washington and Bay Counties.

