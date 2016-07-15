© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

State Approves $15 Million For Springs Projects

WFSU | By Kate Payne
Published July 15, 2016 at 5:19 PM EDT
Wakulla Springs
Wakulla Springs

The state is funding more than $15 million in springs restoration projects in North Florida.

Wakulla Springs
Credit Federal Highway Administration / http://www.fhwa.dot.gov/byways/photos/75957
Wakulla Springs

The money will jumpstart eight projects across the Panhandle, including three that will benefit Wakulla Springs. The state is allocating $3.6 million for transitioning local neighborhoods from septic tanks to central sewer systems. The updates will reduce nitrogen pollution which can result in harmful algae blooms. Brett Cyphers directs the Northwest Florida Water Management District, which is overseeing the projects.

“It’s kind of an expressway to the spring so to speak. So it’s important that we find better ways of dealing with those nutrients. And a great part of the solution is going to central sewer where you can,” he said.

Funds will also go to restoration projects in Jackson, Washington and Bay Counties.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaSprings restorationwater pollutionnitrogen pollution
Kate Payne
As a Tallahassee native, Kate Payne grew up listening to WFSU. She loves being part of a station that had such an impact on her. Kate is a graduate of the Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts. With a background in documentary and narrative filmmaking, Kate has a broad range of multimedia experience. When she’s not working, you can find her rock climbing, cooking or hanging out with her cat.
See stories by Kate Payne