Duval Considering School For Teens In Substance Abuse Recovery

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Lindsey Kilbride
Published July 12, 2016 at 5:21 PM EDT
The Duval County School District may soon open a school catering to teens who have problems with substance abuse.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said the district has programs for students struggling with addiction to drugs and alcohol, but a recovery school would go deeper, with on-site counseling in order to keep kids on grade level.  

“We know that substance abuse is prevalent in all communities and there is a point where parents are extremely frustrated and at a loss of how to support their teenagers and I think that this could be a way to do that,” Vitti said.

He said the location wouldn’t be in a traditional school to ensure students are given confidentiality. The school is expected to open by the end of the year, with 15-20 students to start, he said.

