Health News Florida

Leon County Health Officials Encourage Parents To Book Back-To-School Vaccines Early

WFSU | By Sascha Cordner
Published July 8, 2016 at 12:39 PM EDT
Leon County Health officials are encouraging parents to book appointments early for back-to-school vaccines.

Around mid-August, Leon County schools are slated to reopen. But, local health officials say to avoid the last minute rush, they want parents to book immunization appointments for kindergarten through high school students.

During the regular business day Monday through Friday, immunizations can be booked through the Roberts & Stevens Clinic, located on Old Bainbridge Road.

There will also be special extended hours to book appointments Tuesday and the following Monday, July 18 th.

At the time of the appointment, officials also want parents or legal guardians to bring their child’s immunization records to the clinic.

Sascha Cordner
Related Content