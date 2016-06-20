Florida Coalition To Prevent Gun Violence Calls For Special Legislative Session

The Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence is calling for a special legislative session to implement new gun restrictions after this month’s mass shooting in Orlando.

President Pamela Goodman hopes to open a dialogue.

“We strongly believe that an elevated discourse from the people of Florida to the only people that can actually change legislation, our elected officials, need to happen now,” she said.

The Coalition delivered their message by hand to Florida lawmakers today.

In its letter, the group asks for a ban on the sale and possession of semiautomatic assault weapons, saying that they do not belong in civilian hands.

It’s also calling for increased background checks, particularly by private firearm dealers.

The Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence includes about 50 organizations.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .