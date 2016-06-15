Child Experts Urge Straight Talk About Tragedy

Graphic coverage of the Orlando mass slaying can traumatize young children, experts warn. But they also say don't be afraid to answer questions truthfully.

Experts are warning parents not to over expose young children to coverage of the Orlando mass slaying, but they stress answering questions truthfully.

Cecile Carter is a licensed clinical social worker and a registered play therapist from Tallahassee. She says young children are bound to ask questions of the mass shooting.

She recommends correcting any misconceptions and reassuring younger children they’re safe. The fact that many of the victims were gay offers a teachable moment, Carter says.

“In the midst of this tragedy there is a very good opportunity to teach children that everyone deserves respect and everyone deserves to be loved and to be kept safe.”

Carter recommends stressing the bravery of the first responders and the outpouring of community compassion when explaining the tragedy to children.

