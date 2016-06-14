Ethicists, Activists Attack Abortion Waiting Period

Credit Sally Falko via Flickr

Two groups are throwing their weight behind a Gainesville clinic challenging a state-mandated abortion waiting period.

State lawmakers passed legislation in 2015 requiring women wait 24 hours between an initial consultation and an abortion procedure. Now two groups are offering alternative arguments in support of the Gainesville Woman Care—the clinic challenging that law in court.

One group, made up of six medical ethicists from Florida universities lays out a theoretical argument, explaining how the law violates four bedrock tenets of medical ethics. The other group makes a personal appeal: sharing the stories of women forced to pay for additional lodging, childcare and gas while the law briefly took effect earlier this year.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case, but hasn’t set a date for oral argument.

