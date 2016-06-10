© 2020 Health News Florida
Scott Pushes Feds For More Zika Action

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published June 10, 2016 at 4:38 PM EDT
Gov. Rick Scott fired back at a fellow Republican, Senate President Andy Gardiner, appointing 16 top agency heads who weren't confirmed. Gardiner threatened not to pass Scott's tax cuts.
Credit Office of Gov. Rick Scott

Governor Rick Scott says Florida is doing its part to fight the spread of the Zika virus in the state. But he’s continuing the complaint that he’d like to see the Federal government do more. Scott spoke with a group of reporters Friday.

"I had very specific asks for the White House and they have not met those. We have gotten some testing kits from the CDC. I asked for more yesterday. We’ve already tested about 1300 people around the state,” Scott says.

Scott says with more standing water following tropical storm Colin and Olympics travelers moving through Florida, he’s concerned Zika numbers will continue to rise. The Florida Department of Health has confirmed 175 Zika cases in Florida—38 involve pregnant women. The virus, which can be spread sexually or through mosquitos, is linked to a severe birth defect.

