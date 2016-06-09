Local Transportation Service Now Offering Free Rides For Certain People With Diabetes

Credit Bay County Health Department

A Northwest Florida transportation service is now providing rides for people with diabetes—free of charge.

Gulf Coast Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Company has agreed to provide free rides for diabetics going to education classes at the Bay County Health Department. And, it's for people living in and around the Bay County area.

“It’s for those who are not able to get here for one reason or another,” said Health Department Spokeswoman Heather Kretzer. “We know that access to care is an issue here in Bay County, and this program was actually put together by one of our interns, Mohammad Abdelli, and he’s a student at Gulf Coast State College.”

Because it’s part of a project, Health Department Spokeswoman Heather Kretzer adds the free rides are only good for the first 100 patients or six months from June 1 st. And, she says they’ll likely evaluate the project, at its end.

The diabetes education classes—which are not free—include survival skills for people who are diagnosed, treatment options, medical nutrient therapy, as well as classes for pregnant women with gestational diabetes.

