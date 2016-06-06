Thousands of Summer Meals on the Way to Hungry Kids

Hundreds of people packed thousands of meals at Godby High School on Saturday (6/4). It was the fourth year for the "Full Summer" effort to feed hungry kids and their families over the summer months.

Credit Tom Flanigan Hundreds of enthusiastic volunteers packed thousands of meals during the Full Summer event at Godby High School.

Organizers set big goals for Saturday's meal packing.

"When you get those 50,000 meals done (today)," they announced at the start of the event, "you'll have over 200,000 meals done in 4 years!"

One of the volunteers, eight year old Natalie, was confident she'd rack up a sizeable meal total herself.

"Maybe a thousand...I don't know!" she chirped eagerly.

Natalie was accompanied by her mom, well-known WCTV anchor and reporter Julie Montanaro.

"That this many people would get up on a Saturday morning and come to help other people who need something to eat just blows my mind and I'm so happy to be a part of it," she said.

Tallahassee law firm partner Michael Spellman had his office's team on deck for the occasion.

"We support the community and this is such an incredible project," he said. "We were here the very first year and we've done it every year. This is just a great 2-hours to spend!"

The food is distributed to Leon County families whose children are eligible for the schools' free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch programs.

