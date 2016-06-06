© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Thousands of Summer Meals on the Way to Hungry Kids

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published June 6, 2016 at 9:23 AM EDT
Hundreds of enthusiastic volunteers packed thousands of meals during the Full Summer event at Godby High School.
Hundreds of enthusiastic volunteers packed thousands of meals during the Full Summer event at Godby High School.

Hundreds of people packed thousands of meals at Godby High School on Saturday (6/4). It was the fourth year for the "Full Summer" effort to feed hungry kids and their families over the summer months.

Hundreds of enthusiastic volunteers packed thousands of meals during the Full Summer event at Godby High School.
Credit Tom Flanigan
Hundreds of enthusiastic volunteers packed thousands of meals during the Full Summer event at Godby High School.

Organizers set big goals for Saturday's meal packing.

"When you get those 50,000 meals done (today)," they announced at the start of the event, "you'll have over 200,000 meals done in 4 years!"

One of the volunteers, eight year old Natalie, was confident she'd rack up a sizeable meal total herself.

"Maybe a thousand...I don't know!" she chirped eagerly.

Natalie was accompanied by her mom, well-known WCTV anchor and reporter Julie Montanaro.

"That this many people would get up on a Saturday morning and come to help other people who need something to eat just blows my mind and I'm so happy to be a part of it," she said.

Tallahassee law firm partner Michael Spellman had his office's team on deck for the occasion.

"We support the community and this is such an incredible project," he said. "We were here the very first year and we've done it every year. This is just a great 2-hours to spend!"

The food is distributed to Leon County families whose children are eligible for the schools' free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch programs.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News Floridasummer mealsfood insecurityfree and reduced lunch
Tom Flanigan
Phone: (850) 487-3086  x362
See stories by Tom Flanigan
Related Content