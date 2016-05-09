Feds Propose Limits On Special Sign-Ups For Obama Health Law

The Obama administration says it's moving to limit special sign-up periods under the president's health care law after insurers complained of abuses.

Under a policy change proposed Friday, people who try to get coverage after moving to a different community will have to show they were insured at their previous address at least some of the time during the previous 60 days.

Like other private health insurance, the subsidized coverage sold under the health law has an annual sign-up season. Outside that period, consumers can only get new coverage for limited reasons, such as the birth of a child or the loss of employer-provided benefits.

Insurers complain that the health law's special enrollments have been loosely enforced, letting people get covered if they're sick, only to drop it later.