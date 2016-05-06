Sen. Nelson Supports Plan To Combat Zika With Genetically Modified Mosquitos

Bio-tech company Oxitec wants to use genetically modified mosquitos to stop the spread of the Zika virus. Florida Democratic Senator Bill Nelson is calling for support of the plan.

Credit Oxitec

Nelson says standard insecticides won’t control the virus, which is linked to microcephaly and other pregnancy complications.

“You have to meet a crisis head-on. And if this is what it takes to eliminate that strain of mosquito, then that’s what we’re going to have to do,” he said.

Nelson is also sponsoring legislation to allocate $1.9 billion for the president’s Zika response plan. There are 105 cases in Florida, but the number is expected to rise with warmer weather.

