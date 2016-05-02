FPL's Turkey Point Power Plant Cited With Water Violations

The Department of Environmental Protection has put Florida Power and Light on notice.

The utility company now has less than three weeks to provide any information about the Turkey Point nuclear power plant’s canals - and the seepage of contaminants into Biscayne Bay and beyond.

Thirty-nine cooling canals surround the power plant. Miami Republican Senator Anitere Flores addressed the issue on WLRN's The Florida Roundup.

“There is something to be said for the mitigation of the current problem", Anitere said. "That’s something that’s certainly very important. But now that we move forward, now that we know that this hyper salinity is moving outside of the canals, how do we ensure that this does not become a problem for our drinking water? And what do state regulators and state agencies need to be doing to make sure that it does not become a problem for current or future Floridians?”

Flores initiated a hearing of lawmakers, regulators and FPL representatives to discuss water quality issues at Turkey Point.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit .