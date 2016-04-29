Gov. Rick Scott Prepares Florida For Zika-Infected Mosquitoes

Gov. Rick Scott was in Fort Myers on Friday, talking aboutZikavirus preparations in the state.Zikais linked to deformities in unborn babies. It’s a mosquito-borne virus, but Florida’s more than 90 cases are so far only travel-related. The governor said he’s ready for the possibility ofZika-infectedmosquitoes to cross over state lines.

Credit TOPHER FORHECZ/WGCU

Scott said he’s already working with every county on theZikavirus. But he was in Lee County, specifically, to talk with its mosquito control board. He said it’s so respectable, he wanted to hear their ideas in case mosquitoes start spreadingZikalocally.

"We're blessed that the only thing that's happened is travel-related Zika," said Scott. "But the first thing we have to do, is monitor it and then the next thing we do is continue what like Lee County does already with their spraying. And if you find a case, even if it's travel-related, which the mosquito board is already doing, go in and make sure it doesn’t spread."Scott said he’ll continue coordinating with local mosquito boards and with the agriculture department to keep people informed and to prevent a statewide epidemic.

Lee County Mosquito Control District said it plans to set mosquito traps in areas suspected of transmitting Zika. Then after testing and confirming the regions are contaminated, the county will initiate sprays.

