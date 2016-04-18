Former Health Worker Convicted Of Patient Sex Abuse

A former psychiatric technician at a Sarasota mental health hospital has been convicted on six counts of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of juvenile female patients, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.

Five victims testified that they were abused by Jeremy Henry, 28, between December 2014 and January 2015 at the Bayside Center for Behavioral Health, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

He is scheduled for sentencing June 10.