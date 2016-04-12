© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Every day, hundreds of sick and injured patients walk into free and charitable clinics around the Tampa Bay area in need of a doctor.Many are suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Some patients were referred to the clinics by staff at hospitals where they landed after years of neglecting to care for treatable conditions.The clinics allow the patients to pay what they can, or nothing at all. They are staffed by doctors and nurses who volunteer their time. They survive off donations and small grants.Many of the patients have jobs but they are living paycheck to paycheck. None have health insurance, either because they do not qualify for Medicaid or can’t afford private coverage. For these patients, the clinics are often their only option for primary care.

After Son's Arrest, Proctor Asks For Help In Addressing Mental Health, Substance Abuse

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published April 12, 2016 at 3:11 PM EDT
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor (center) and Bethel AME Pastor Julius McAllister discuss mental health and substance abuse.
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor (center) and Bethel AME Pastor Julius McAllister discuss mental health and substance abuse.
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor (center) and Bethel AME Pastor Julius McAllister discuss mental health and substance abuse.
Credit LHatter / WFSU News
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor (center) and Bethel AME Pastor Julius McAllister discuss mental health and substance abuse.

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is pushing for an assessment of available resources in Leon County to address mental health and substance abuse. The move comes after Proctor’s son was arrested this past weekend on drug charges.

Commissioner Proctor says his son’s recent arrest is a catalyst for him to speak about mental health.

“I am so tired. I’m out of money. I’m tired. So hell, I think it needs to have an exposure, and sometimes exposure brings a healing not for me, but for other families, on what to do.”

Jordan Proctor is facing three felony drug charges. He was arrested in 2014 for robbing a Pizza Hut delivery driver at gunpoint, and has a mental health hearing set for later this month in that case. Commissioner Proctor says he believes there should be more services to help people with mental health before they end up in the criminal system. And he plans to host a community conversation on emotional disorders and drug abuse on April 20 th at the North Florida Fairgrounds.

Proctor wants the county to conduct an assessment of mental health and substance abuse resources. And he’d like to see a facility with residential beds where people struggling with mental health issues can stay for longer periods of time without having first interacted with law enforcement. Right now, both Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and the Apalachee Center offer mental health services, but those are usually reserved for people who have been involuntarily committed.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridamental health
Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a  Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative.  When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
See stories by Lynn Hatter
Related Content