© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

FL HMOs Lose Big In 2014

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published July 7, 2015 at 9:33 AM EDT
FLOIR.jpg
Florida Office of Insurance Regulation

An analysis by the South Florida Business Journal of Florida Office of Insurance Regulation data on HMOs shows nearly half of Florida’s managed-care health insurance companies lost money in 2014.  A look at the combined net income of the 34 HMOs shows a net income of $66.5 million in 2014; that’s a 90 percent decrease from 2013, when the collective profit reported by Florida’s HMOs was $648 million. Insurance analysts say the losses are due in part to a flood of new enrollees, according to the Business Journal.

Tags

Affordable Care ActHMOsFlorida Office of Insurance REgulationSunshine State Health PlanUnitedHealthcare of FloridaAffordable Care ActObamacareprofitUnderstanding Obamacare Care
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content