FL HMOs Lose Big In 2014

An analysis by the South Florida Business Journal of Florida Office of Insurance Regulation data on HMOs shows nearly half of Florida’s managed-care health insurance companies lost money in 2014. A look at the combined net income of the 34 HMOs shows a net income of $66.5 million in 2014; that’s a 90 percent decrease from 2013, when the collective profit reported by Florida’s HMOs was $648 million. Insurance analysts say the losses are due in part to a flood of new enrollees, according to the Business Journal.