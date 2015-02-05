Philippe Cousteau's Program For Youth Education “EarthEcho Expeditions”

02/05/15 - On Thursday’s Topical Currents. We’ll visit with Philippe Cousteau—grandson of the legendary explorer Jacques—and learn about his program for youth education called “EarthEcho Expeditions.” It focuses on reefs and marine environments, and launches this month. And more. Linda Gassenheimer visits with South Florida caterer extraordinaire, Joy Wallace. She’s celebrating 26 years in the business. Also, wine columnist Fred Tasker. That’s Topical Currents, Thursday at 1pm.

