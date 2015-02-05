© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Philippe Cousteau's Program For Youth Education “EarthEcho Expeditions”

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Joseph Cooper
Bonnie BermanRichard IvesPaul Leary
Published February 5, 2015 at 1:00 PM EST

02/05/15 - On Thursday’s Topical Currents. We’ll visit with Philippe Cousteau—grandson of the legendary explorer Jacques—and learn about his program for youth education called EarthEcho Expeditions.”  It focuses on reefs and marine environments, and launches this month.   And more.  Linda Gassenheimer visits with South Florida caterer extraordinaire, Joy Wallace.  She’s celebrating 26 years in the business. Also, wine columnist Fred Tasker. That’s Topical Currents, Thursday at 1pm.

Joseph Cooper
Bonnie Berman
Richard Ives
Paul Leary
