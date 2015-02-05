February 5, 2015: State Lawmakers Look To Fight Human Trafficking With New Tax

Today on WLRN-Miami Herald News, you heard:

6:47 PM New Cuba policy faces three days of grilling on Capitol Hill but still moves ahead

5:44 PM Girls who play soccer and lacrosse in high school are seeing an increase in concussions. One South Florida school hopes to change that

5:32 PM New report on student deaths at notorious Panhandle reform school...New I-95 toll lanes delayed in South Broward

5:04 PM New Cuba policy gets grilling on Capitol Hill during three days of hearings

4:44 PM When the Legislature gets underway next month, it will be the third year in a row leaders will be asked to offer health insurance to millions of Floridians. This time, the loudest support is coming from the business community

4:32 PM Florida Gov. Rick Scott acknowledges he "mishandled" ouster of FDLE chief...Ford shooting new Focus commercial in Margate

4:04 PM Florida newspaper editors and open-information advocates take Gov. Rick Scott and his cabinet to court over the ouster of FDLE chief

1:04 PM Miami-Dade County looks at FIU football stadium to host David Beckham's Major League Soccer franchise...Alert: Live ammunition box accidentally dropped from U.S. military helicopter near Miami-Dade/Broward County line

11:04 Florida lawmakers heard details about Governor Rick Scott's proposed budget Wednesday, including what the governor plans to spend on the environment. The budget cuts $28 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection- and that's drawing criticism from environmentalists. 10:04 Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones came out of retirement to take over a troubled agency dealing with reports of cover-ups involving inmate deaths, whistleblower lawsuits and state and federal investigations into prison activities. Tapped in December by Governor Rick Scott, Jones is the first woman to lead the agency overseeing more than 100,000 inmates. 9:35 When the Legislature gets underway next month, it will be the third year in a row leaders will be asked to offer health insurance to millions of Floridians. This time, the loudest support is coming from the business community.

9:04 Florida citrus producers might have another tool in their fight against the devastating disease called citrus greening. Researchers have developed a sensor that can detect infected trees.

8:43 Girls who play soccer and lacrosse in high school are seeing an increase in concussions. One South Florida school hopes to change that.

8:30 This may be the first you've heard about "roll your own" cigarette stores. But state lawmakers believe they're using a loophole to rob the state of cigarette tax revenue.

8:20 Miami-Dade school leaders say are concerned about a measles outbreak spreading across the country. 8:04 A powerful state House committee may decide to fight human trafficking this year with a new tax on strip club customers. 7:43 When the Legislature gets underway next month, it will be the third year in a row leaders will be asked to offer health insurance to millions of Floridians. This time, the loudest support is coming from the business community.

7:30 Florida lawmakers heard details about Governor Rick Scott's proposed budget Wednesday, including what the governor plans to spend on the environment. The budget cuts $28 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and that's drawing criticism from environmentalists.

7:20 Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones came out of retirement to take over a troubled agency dealing with reports of cover-ups involving inmate deaths and state and federal investigations into prison activities. Tapped in December by Governor Rick Scott, Jones is the first woman to lead the agency overseeing more than 100,000 inmates. 7:04 Miami-Dade school leaders say are concerned about a measles outbreak spreading across the country. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says vaccinations work and the district is tracking whether students get the required shots. 6:43 Girls who play soccer and lacrosse in high school are seeing an increase in concussions. One South Florida school hopes to change that. 6:30 This may be the first you've heard about "roll your own" cigarette stores. But state lawmakers believe they're using a loophole to rob the state of cigarette tax revenue. 6:20 The federal government has decided that a captive killer whale that has been performing for decades at the Miami Seaquarium deserves endangered protections.

