With New Child Safety Law In Effect, AAA Gives Away Free Booster Seats

Credit AmateurX / Flickr An example of a booster seat.

The country’s largest auto club is making it easier for Florida parents to comply with a revamped child car seat law.

As of the New Year, state law now requires that children need to be secured in car-safety seats until the age of six. Previously, kids could transition to regular adult seat belts as young as age four.

Each Friday, throughout the month of January, AAA will be giving away free booster car seats.

AAA Director of Traffic Safety Culture Michele Harris says the organization takes child safety seriously.

“Seat belts are not made to fit children – they’re made to fit adults," says Harris. "So basically, what the booster seat does is it helps protect the child by boosting them up in the seat so that the seat belt can fit correctly.”

AAA says more than 700 free booster seats will be available at its branch offices statewide on a first-come, first-served basis.

