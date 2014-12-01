Supreme Court Case Stifles FL ACA Change

Another U.S. Supreme Court case involving the Affordable Care Act will likely deter Florida’s Republican-led Legislature from considering changes during its 2015 session, the Miami Herald reports.

The session convenes in March, the same time that Supreme Court justices will consider whether federal health insurance subsidies in Florida and dozens of other states are constitutional. Gov. Rick Scott and House and Senate leaders all say they will wait for a decision before moving forward, the Herald reports.

Add to that a 2016 presidential race that could involve anti-Obamacare Republican candidates from the Sunshine State, and the odds of legislators making waves is unlikely, Republican consultants told the Herald.