Affordable Care Act

Health Workers Arrested on Fraud, Abuse Charges

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published October 3, 2014 at 9:08 AM EDT

Authorities have arrested three more suspects in a $55-million Medicare fraud scheme at a Miami Gardens clinic, the Miami Herald reports. 

Arrested in connection to the Biscayne Milieu fraud scheme were: Broward County doctor Salo Shapiro, 69, nurse Marlene Cesar, 63, and a mental health counselor, Sonia Gallimore, 73, according to the Herald. Federal authorities say that since 2011, the clinic fraudulently submitted $55 million in Medicare claims related to mental health treatment, the Herald reports.

In an unrelated case, the house manager of a Medicaid-funded group home in Winter Haven is being charged with abuse, the Ledger of Lakeland reports. Bonnie L. Coleman, 54, was arrested on allegations that she hit a disabled man on the hand, with a broom handle wrapped in black tape, according to an affidavit filed by the State Attorney’s Office in Polk County.

