Candidates Approach Medicaid Expansion Differently

Florida’s gubernatorial candidates say they support Medicaid expansion, but it’s hard to know that on the campaign trail, according to the News Service of Florida. Democrat Charlie Crist is pushing for a special session to consider expansion of the state health care program for the poor. Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who backed expansion in 2013, has remained fairly quiet on the issues. His staff and his party’s legislative leaders, however, criticize the concept, a hallmark of the federal Affordable Care Act, the News Service reports.