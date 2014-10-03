© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Candidates Approach Medicaid Expansion Differently

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published October 3, 2014 at 9:18 AM EDT

Florida’s gubernatorial candidates say they support Medicaid expansion, but it’s hard to know that on the campaign trail, according to the News Service of Florida. Democrat Charlie Crist is pushing for a special session to consider expansion of the state health care program for the poor. Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who backed expansion in 2013, has remained fairly quiet on the issues. His staff and his party’s legislative leaders, however, criticize the concept, a hallmark of the federal Affordable Care Act, the News Service reports.

Tags

Affordable Care ActMedicaid expansionAffordable Care ActUnderstanding ObamacareCharlie CristGov. Rick Scott
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content