More than a third of likely Florida voters in a new Tampa Bay Times/Bay News 9/UF Bob Graham Center poll say they want the federal Affordable Care Act repealed entirely. As the Times reports, 37.3 percent of likely Florida voters want the law known as Obamacare gone, and 20.9 percent want to see “major changes” to it. The poll also shows current Gov. Rick Scott leading challenger Charlie Crist by 5 points.