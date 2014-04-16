Publix, Sea World Want ACA Change

Three powerful Central Florida companies back legislation to increase the number of hours an employee must work to qualify for employer-provided health care.

Under the Affordable Care Act, workers at large companies who put in 30 hours a week are considered full-time. But Publix Super Markets, Darden Restaurants and SeaWorld Entertainment are backing legislation to increase that requirement to 40 hours a week, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Large companies, those with 100 or more employees, can face penalties starting next year if health insurance is not provided for full-time employees.