Crist Reaffirms Support for Obamacare

Former Republican Charlie Crist, now gunning for his old gubernatorial job as a Democrat, is reaffirming his support for the Affordable Care Act, the Naples Daily News reports. At a campaign stop Monday in Naples, Crist cited a PolitiFact ruling of “mostly false” on Gov. Rick Scott’s claim that 300,000 people lost health coverage because of the federal health law; Crist dialed it up a notch, calling Scott’s claim “liar, liar pants on fire.” The Scott campaign has been running television ads that are critical of Crist’s support of Obamacare.



