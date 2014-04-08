© 2020 Health News Florida
Crist Reaffirms Support for Obamacare

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published April 8, 2014 at 11:02 AM EDT

Former Republican Charlie Crist, now gunning for his old gubernatorial job as a Democrat, is reaffirming his support for the Affordable Care Act, the Naples Daily News reports. At a campaign stop Monday in Naples, Crist cited a PolitiFact ruling of “mostly false” on Gov. Rick Scott’s claim that 300,000 people lost health coverage because of the federal health law; Crist dialed it up a notch, calling Scott’s claim  “liar, liar pants on fire.”  The Scott campaign has been running television ads that are critical of Crist’s support of Obamacare.
 

