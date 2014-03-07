PolitiFact: Scott Wrong on Medicare Cuts

Gov. Rick Scott has taken many opportunities, from TV commercials to Cabinet meetings, to claim that "Obamacare" cuts to Medicare will devastate seniors. He even used Thursday's Cabinet meeting to reiterate the claims, as Scripps/Tribune Capital Bureau reports.

The claims -- bolstered by scary ads the insurance industry is running -- are getting seniors riled up, as intended. But PolitiFact, which studied the issue, has ruled the claims "mostly false." The issue is complex, but in general Scott omits some important facts, PolitiFact says:

The rate cuts of 1.9 to 3.3 percent affect only private insurers that have Medicare Advantage plans. About 30 percent of beneficiaries are in such plans.

Medicare Advantage plans cost taxpayers a lot more than traditional Medicare, numerous studies have shown, and that will continue even with the current proposed cuts. The extra money goes for such items as free gym memberships.

The reductions in payment are proposals; the amount won't be finalized until next month.

MedPage Today has posted a 4-minute video showing three of the nation's experts offering perspective on the Medicare Advantage program and what the effects of cuts may be.