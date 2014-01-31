© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Home Health Ban in Broward Too

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published January 31, 2014 at 10:32 AM EST

Federal officials are lengthening a temporary moratorium on new home health care agencies in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, and have also included Broward County in the ban. As the Miami Herald reports, the six-month ban that starts today is an attempt to deter Medicare and Medicaid fraud. Federal health officials say Miami-Dade has the highest ratio of home health agencies to Medicare beneficiaries and has the biggest payments.  The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services calls the three Florida counties targeted by the moratorium fraud “hot spots.” 

Tags

Affordable Care ActMedicareMedicaidAffordable Care Acthome health agenciesCenters for Medicare & Medicaid ServicesfraudMedicare fraud
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff