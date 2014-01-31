Home Health Ban in Broward Too

Federal officials are lengthening a temporary moratorium on new home health care agencies in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, and have also included Broward County in the ban. As the Miami Herald reports, the six-month ban that starts today is an attempt to deter Medicare and Medicaid fraud. Federal health officials say Miami-Dade has the highest ratio of home health agencies to Medicare beneficiaries and has the biggest payments. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services calls the three Florida counties targeted by the moratorium fraud “hot spots.”