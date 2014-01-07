Glitch Hits 35K in FL Eligible for Medicaid

About 35,000 Floridians who found they were eligible for health coverage through Medicaid are still waiting for confirmation that they’re covered, Kaiser Health News reports. State health officials and advocacy groups blame glitches with healthcare.gov for leaving more than 100,000 people across five states who are eligible for Medicaid in limbo for weeks. The federal health website was supposed to automatically send application information to state agencies in charge of Medicaid when an applicant was deemed eligible. Instead, health officials are directing people to their state’s Medicaid website to finish signing up.