Affordable Care Act

Glitch Hits 35K in FL Eligible for Medicaid

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published January 7, 2014 at 11:03 AM EST
doctor_examining_patients.jpg
healthcare.gov

About 35,000 Floridians who found they were eligible for health coverage through Medicaid are still waiting for confirmation that they’re covered, Kaiser Health News reports. State health officials and advocacy groups blame glitches with healthcare.gov for leaving more than 100,000 people across five states who are eligible for Medicaid in limbo for weeks. The federal health website was supposed to automatically send application information to state agencies in charge of Medicaid when an applicant was deemed eligible. Instead, health officials are directing people to their state’s Medicaid website to finish signing up.

Health News Florida Staff
Health News Florida 
