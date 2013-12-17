Agency Offers Non-Profits $ for Names

A Stuart-based insurance agency that’s the subject of an ongoing state investigation over its “Obamacare Enrollment Team” -- which has no links to any official agency -- is offering donations to nonprofits who help recruit people to sign up for health insurance plans, the Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau reports.

Agents for Fiorella Insurance Agency, which sells only Florida Blue products, are reportedly reaching out to what are being called “Champions for Coverage,” organizations officially recognized as supporters of the Affordable Care Act.

The agency's vice president says partnering with a third party to generate new business is common, but didn’t answer questions about the outreach to nonprofits.