Errors Plague Insurance Applications

Technological glitches are being blamed for mistakes in up to a quarter of enrollment records filed in the first two months on the federal online exchange, the New York Times reports. Even now, roughly one in 10 applications being sent to insurance companies for processing could contain errors.

This news comes as the Obama administration begins to quietly encourage insurance counselors to use online applications more. Paper applications may not be processed in time to provide insurance by Jan. 1, the Associated Press reports.