© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Errors Plague Insurance Applications

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published December 9, 2013 at 9:41 AM EST

Technological glitches are being blamed for mistakes in up to a quarter of enrollment records filed in the first two months on the federal online exchange, the New York Times reports. Even now, roughly one in 10 applications being sent to insurance companies for processing could contain errors.

This news comes as the Obama administration begins to quietly encourage insurance counselors to use online applications more. Paper applications may not be processed in time to provide insurance by Jan. 1, the Associated Press reports.

Tags

Affordable Care ActUnderstanding Obamacareinsurance applicationshealth insuranceAffordable Care ActHealthCare.govACA
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content