Navigators Bridge Language, Cultural Gaps

Licensed navigators and certified application counselors are facing additional challenges as they help Florida’s Hispanic population sign up for health insurance on the new exchanges, the Tampa Tribune reports. About a half-million people are being targeted by Hispanic Health Initiatives, which does outreach in Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. As the Tribune reports, challenges include language barriers, misinformation about the Affordable Care Act, cultural differences and worries over immigration issues.



