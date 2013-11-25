© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Navigators Bridge Language, Cultural Gaps

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published November 25, 2013 at 11:33 AM EST

Licensed navigators and certified application counselors are facing additional challenges as they help Florida’s Hispanic population sign up for health insurance on the new exchanges, the Tampa Tribune reports. About a half-million people are being targeted by Hispanic Health Initiatives, which does outreach in Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. As the Tribune reports, challenges include language barriers, misinformation about the Affordable Care Act, cultural differences and worries over immigration issues. 
 

Affordable Care ActPaul SalazarAffordable Care ActJodi RayimmigrantsHispanic Health InitiativesUnderstanding ObamacareObamcareHealthCare.govhealth insuranceInsurancehealth insurance marketplace
