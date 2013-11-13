Medicaid Expansion Debate Revived

State Rep. Mark Pafford, the incoming leader of Florida House Democrats, says he will continue to press the issue of Medicaid expansion during the upcoming legislative session, the Florida Current reports. Republicans in the Florida House blocked Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act during the 2013 session. Meanwhile, today in Tampa, the Tampa Bay Healthcare Collaborative hosted a town hall meeting with state lawmakers who were on the select committee that handled the implementation of the federal health law.