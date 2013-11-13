© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Medicaid Expansion Debate Revived

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published November 13, 2013 at 12:03 PM EST

State Rep. Mark Pafford, the incoming leader of Florida House Democrats, says he will continue to press the issue of Medicaid expansion during the upcoming legislative session, the Florida Current reports. Republicans in the Florida House blocked  Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act during the 2013 session. Meanwhile, today in Tampa, the Tampa Bay Healthcare Collaborative hosted a town hall meeting with state lawmakers who were on the select committee that handled the implementation of the federal health law.

Tags

Affordable Care ActFlorida LegislatureMedicaidMedicaid expansionUnderstanding ObamacareObamacareAffordable Care Acthealth insurance
